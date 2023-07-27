Thousands without power in northwest Ohio as severe weather hits area

Toledo Edison continues to work with nearby crews to restore power to thousands of customers following Wednesday's severe storms.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Severe thunderstorms swept across northwest Ohio with high winds on Wednesday.

Downed tree branches and power lines have been reported across the region leaving roads temporarily blocked and thousands of people without power.

On Wednesday night, in the hours after the storms rolled through, as many as 25,500 Toledo Edison customers were without power.

Due to extensive widespread tree and equipment damage, Toledo Edison is estimating power restoration for Saturday afternoon. No specific time frame was given.

Since that time, line workers, contractors and other crew members have worked diligently through the night to get power up and running for more than 25,000 customers that were impacted.

They are continuing to work on restoring about 14,000 customers who remain without power in the hardest-hit areas of Toledo and Sylvania. Still cleaning up from the tornados that hit in June, some Point Place residents suffered even more damage as intense rain and winds snapped branches off of trees and flooded neighborhood streets.

Toledo Edison issued the following statement Thursday morning in a Twitter post:

"We understand being without power for an extended time is extremely challenging, especially in this extreme heat. Public safety is our TOP priority. If you're without power, please make sure to stay hydrated and access a public facility with AC or designated cooling center."

Toledo Edison says they will provide restoration updates for specific locations as they become available on their outage map, which can be found by clicking here.

Toledo wasn't the only area hit by Wednesday's severe storms.

Power outages, as well as damage to homes, were also reported in Michigan by Consumers Energy in Monroe County and Lenawee County.

Toledo Edison advises people to use caution outdoors. If you see downed or low-hanging wires, always assume it is energized and dangerous. Make sure to stay far away and report the situation to 911.

🌩️ As thunderstorms move through our service area this afternoon, keep this info handy ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/uMA2cXca3Z — Toledo Edison (@toledoedison) July 26, 2023