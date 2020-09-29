Power restored after 1,000+ left in the dark in Toledo

Toledo Edison confirmed a power outage in downtown Toledo just before 11 p.m. on Monday. Traffic is being rerouted off I-75 at Collingwood and through downtown.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Power is back on after downtown Toledo went dark on Monday night, shortly before 11 p.m.

Over 1,000 are without power due to reported outages.

Chris Eck, a spokesperson for Toledo Edison, confirmed the outages to WTOL. While a cause is still being investigated, a crane was also reported to have downed a powerline on I-75 north of the Nebraska Ave. overpass.

Traffic on I-75 near the Collingwood exit is still being re-routed through downtown Toledo at this time.