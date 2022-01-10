Candlelight vigil honors those passed from ovarian cancer

September is National Ovarian Cancer Awareness month, so the Ovarian Cancer Connection hosted a candlelight vigil on Friday to honor those who passed.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — September is National Ovarian Cancer Awareness month and the Ovarian Cancer Connection hosted a candlelight vigil on Friday to honor those who passed from the disease.

OCC board members organized the vigil at Strawberry Acre Park in Holland, Ohio. Though attendance for the event was modest, this is only their second year hosting the vigil. The organization has been in existence since 2005 and is constantly working to educate the community and help those battling the illness.

Joan Drzewiecki, the OCC board president, is an ovarian cancer survivor of 16 years. She said being a support system for those battling the illness, as well as hosting this vigil for those who are no longer fighting against cancer, is the least she can do for them.

"(Ovarian cancer angels are) watching up over us, saying 'you go girl, keep doing what you're doing,'" Drzewiecki said.

Michelle Martin has a warm smile and a fun laugh, even after being diagnosed with stage two ovarian cancer back in February. She said the traumatic experience of one of her ovaries rupturing is how she learned she had cancer. But, she is still happy to laugh.

"I laugh because it's better than crying," Martin said.

She noticed family and friends called her a lot more. Martin said she and her sister weren't too close, but once she was diagnosed they started talking every day.

Drzewiecki said handing out pamphlets, tying teal ribbons around park gate posts and posting up medical warning signs about ovarian cancer along the walking trail are all key to informing the public.

"It is very important for ladies to know this," Drzewiecki said. "It is a devastating disease, and it's a quiet disease too because symptoms mimic other diseases too."

Vigil attendees gave each other warm greetings, smiled and laughed while sharing their stories, something OCC has a reputation for facilitating.

"That's what's so wonderful about this group," Martin said. "The survivors gave me a lot of hope."