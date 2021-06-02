Race for the Cure events in Toledo and Findlay will be in person in 2021

The popular 5K runs and fitness walks raise money for breast cancer research, care, community, and action, according to Susan G. Komen Northwest Ohio.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Susan G. Komen Toledo and Findlay Races for the Cure will be in-person in September 2021.

Susan G. Komen Northwest Ohio made the announcement on Wednesday.

The 9th annual Findlay race will be held on Saturday, September 25 on the campus of Blanchard Valley Health System.

The 28th annual Toledo race will happen one day later, on Sunday, September 26 in downtown Toledo.

In 2020, the races had to be held virtually due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers are excited for the community to come together again this year.

"We're so lucky at Komen in Northwest Ohio to hear these stories of their survivors and their families and loved ones open up to us. And every single breast cancer journey is different," said Gretchen Awad, Community Relations and Development Director of Susan G. Komen Northwest Ohio. "And, we learn from each and every one of our community members. So to have them come gather in person and have them be able to gather in person together and share their stories amongst each other is so important."

For those who prefer, there will continue to be a virtual option in 2021.

The Findlay and Toledo Race for the Cure events provide year-round funding for women and men who need breast cancer screenings, breast cancer treatments, childcare and transportation for patients, breast health education, advocacy, and so much more.

"Komen takes a multi-tiered approach. We want to make sure our community has the resources they need and that includes our survivors and breast cancer patients who help care for them. We want to make sure that we're taking action, that they have the resources they need as far as mammograms and medical treatments and other barriers to care, like transportation and childcare costs. We want to make sure we are advocating for our patients' rights at the local, state, and federal level," said Awad. "We want to make sure we are always funding breakthrough research to find the cures."

Registration is open now at the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure website.

You can also email nwohioraceinfo@komen.org or gawad@komen.org or call 567-200-2327 to register.

Registration fees are $35 for adults and $20 for participants under 18.

Nominations for the Toledo and Findlay ‘In Memory Of’ and ‘In Celebration Of’ honorees are also now open.