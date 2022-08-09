2022 Komen Northwest Ohio Race for the Cure registration information

The 2022 Komen Northwest Ohio Race for the Cure will be held on Sept. 25. Here's everything you need to know about how to register and a preview of what to expect!

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The above interview first aired April 22, 2022.

Registration is open for the 2022 Komen Northwest Ohio Race for the Cure, which will take place Sept. 25 in downtown Toledo.

Susan G. Komen Northwest Ohio announced that this year's Toledo and Findlay Race for the Cure events will be combined into one large function.

A week's worth of pre-event activities will precede the race. The Power of ONE Week from Sept. 19-24 will honor those impacted by breast cancer with in-person and virtual events.

The 2022 Komen Northwest Ohio Race for the Cure will be held on Sept. 25 and pre-race events will begin at 7 a.m.

At 8:25 a.m., a car parade will celebrate breast cancer survivors and those living with metastatic breast cancer.

Opening ceremonies will take place at 9 a.m. with the 5K run and walk at 9:30 a.m. A one-mile Family Fun Walk follows the main event.

Registration for adults is $35 for the virtual or in-person race. Youth under 18 can register for $20.

Registration includes a t-shirt for all participants on a first-come, first-serve basis. Packet and shirt pickup dates and locations will be announced closer to the event or can be mailed for $8.

To register, click this link.

Komen Race for the Cure

Nancy Brinker founded the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, now known simply as Susan G. Komen, in 1982, after losing her only sister to breast cancer. The first Race for the Cure took place in Dallas in 1983, drawing 800 participants.

The first Komen Race for the Cure in Toledo was in 1994. The first race in Findlay was in 2013. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, organizers were forced to make the Findlay races virtual events in both 2020 and 2021.

Last year, the 28th annual Toledo race was held in person.

The popular 5K runs and fitness walks raise money for breast cancer research, care, community, and action, according to Susan G. Komen Northwest Ohio.