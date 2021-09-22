Race for the Cure FAQ | Findlay & Toledo

Need to know where to pick up your shirts? When to get to the race? Where to park? We've got you covered.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Race days are almost here and we're so excited to turn Findlay and Toledo pink for Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure!

Findlay is now an all-virtual race on Saturday with a virtual kickoff ceremony at 9 a.m.

Toledo remains in person on Sunday.

No matter where you are, share your photos with us by using the hashtag #RaceForTheCure and you may see your pics online or on air this weekend.

Here's a guide to all you need to know to get ready for a great race this year!

How will I get my T-shirt?

The Komen NW Ohio Race team is partnering with Dave’s Running to distribute Race packets, including T-shirts.

Survivors and those registered as living with metastatic breast cancer will receive a pink or berry-colored T-shirt.

Pick up your shirts and packets at the following locations:

FINDLAY VIRTUAL RACE

T-shirt pick-up will still be held on Thursday, Sept. 23 and Friday, Sept. 24 from 2-6 p.m. at Dave’s Running on Tiffin Avenue in Findlay

TOLEDO RACE

Dave's Running Sylvania

• Thursday, September 23, 2-6 p.m.

• Friday, September 24, 2-6 p.m.

Where can I park for Toledo Race for the Cure?

Arrive early to downtown Toledo – street closures begin at 6 a.m. There are a variety of parking options in downtown Toledo. Check out https://www.downtowntoledo.org/parking/ if you need directions.

What's the schedule of events?

6 a.m. – Vehicles must be in Team Tailgate area (corner of Summit and Washington streets). This is an ideal space for team members to park and meet up. This is a first-come, first-served situation.

6 a.m. – Street closures begin downtown.

7 a.m.-11 a.m. – Hope Village open at Hensville Park. This is for all breast cancer survivors, those living with metastatic breast cancer, and one guest per person. Enjoy snacks, gifts, pampering and more.

7 a.m.-9:30 a.m. - Kids Zone underway. Located at the second base gate of Fifth Third Field, this event is for registered children 12 and under (must be accompanied by an adult). Activities and snacks provided.

7 a.m.-9 a.m. – Sponsor expo tents are open.

7:30 a.m.-9 a.m. – Race day registration takes place at Fifth Third Field.

7:45 a.m. – Kids Dash takes place. Registered children may run the bases at 7:45 a.m. at Fifth Third Field. Enter at Section 115-116.

8:15 a.m. – Survivor Photo and parade in Hensville

9 a.m. – Opening ceremony and aerobic warm-up

9:30 a.m. – 5K run and walk, immediately followed by the family fun walk.

Timed 5K runners line up on Summit Street between Monroe and Washington streets

5K walkers line up on Summit Street behind the timed runners

Family Fun Walkers should line up on Monroe Street

10:30 a.m. – Award presentation

Where are the start and finish lines, and are there water stops and restrooms?

The start line is on Summit Street, in front of Owens Corning/Hensville. The race finishes on Washington Street as runners exit out the Owens Corning bridge.

Water stops are located at the one-mile mark on Huron Street between Jefferson and Monroe streets and at the two-mile mark at Newton and Broadway streets.

Port-o-potties are available along the race route at the one and two-mile marks, and throughout the Race for the Cure area.

What are the COVID-19 protocols?

As the CDC recommends for everyone, vaccination is the best protection against serious illness from COVID-19, and while not required, Race for the Cure encourages attendees to be vaccinated. It is recommended that all guests participating in the in-person walk event consider wearing a face mask whether they are vaccinated or not.

How much is the registration fee?

Registration is $35 for adults and $20 for participants under 18. Your registration fee is non-refundable, non-transferable and not tax-deductible. Registration fees provide you access to the event and help to offset the costs for things like security, permits, tents, and other operational items. This is why they are not tax-deductible donations.

How can I register?

You can register online by clicking the button below. Watch this short video for a demonstration of the online registration process.

Are pets and strollers allowed at the event?

Pets are not allowed at the event, but strollers are permitted. Please position yourself behind the 5K walkers or in the family fun walk if you choose to participate with a stroller, jogger or wagon.

What if it rains?

The event will happen rain or shine. Please dress accordingly. Download the First Alert Weather app to stay up to date on the weather:

I want to participate virtually. What can I do?

Grab your coffee and tune in to WTOL 11 on Sunday from 8:30 to 10 a.m. to watch the full coverage of the Downtown Toledo Race for the Cure. Then head out to walk in your neighborhood or local park. Be sure to post pictures to our Facebook group page at Komen Toledo and Findlay Race for the Cure. Use the hashtag #RaceForTheCure and you may see your photos on air and online at WTOL 11.

I can’t do Race for the Cure, but I do want to donate. How can I do that?

You can donate at Komen.org/toledorace or drop off your donations on race day at the Fifth Third Field home plate gate.

I have a question that wasn’t answered. What do I do?