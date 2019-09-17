TOLEDO, Ohio — The Power of Pink is coming up Friday, and you can take part to help raise awareness of the fight against breast cancer.

It's a dedicated day here at WTOL to help raise awareness, and we want you to join us!

Our partners with Susan G. Komen Northwest Ohio, Race for the Cure will be in the studio on Friday to help people register for both races, answer any questions, and help accept donations to the race.

Catch the action on our social media all day long and during the noon and the 5-6:30 p.m. broadcasts.

Also, we're asking to show your support by encouraging your friends, family and co-workers to wear pink. Post your photos using the hashtag #powerofpink and also tag WTOL so we can feature you and your friends and workplaces!

And tune in to see just how pink we can make the station and the whole region throughout the day!

In need of a team for the Toledo race? Come join WTOL's Melissa Andrews on Team More Than Pink. Information on registration is available through this link. Race for the Cure is in Findlay on Sept. 28, and the Toledo race is Sept. 29.

RELATED: Race for the Cure: In Celebration of Artina McCabe

RELATED: Findlay 'Race for the Cure' celebrates cancer survivor Jennifer Bowman

RELATED: Need a team for Race for the Cure? Join Team More Than Pink!

RELATED: 2019 Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure information