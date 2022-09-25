Mobile Mammography Van makes it easy to get screened for breast cancer

The unit is customized for patient convenience and will deliver 3D mammograms to women age 40 and older.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Apart from being a celebration of breast cancer survivors and a moving remembrance of those who lost their lives to the disease, the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure also serves as a reminder of the importance of preventative screenings as a first line of defense.

Mercy Health is making it easier than ever for women to get screened.

To make it easier for people to get these potentially life-saving screenings, Mercy Health has rolled out the region's first Mobile Mammography Van.

The unit is customized for patient convenience and will deliver 3D mammograms to women age 40 and older.

The unit is equipped with the newest 3D technology and offers patients the option of self-compression, meaning the patient will have the ability to control the compression once they are in position.

The unit will make access to mammography services easier as well as increase capacity.

If you want to take advantage of Mobile's Mammography Van click here to see when and where you can find the van in the Toledo area in the coming weeks.

