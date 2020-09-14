Join the fun online festivities and be a part of Race for the Cure virtually!

From mocktails to pink-outs to special online groups, there are many ways you can #RaceWhereYouAre and raise awareness for breast cancer research.

TOLEDO, Ohio — It’s coming – and soon – the days are quickly going by and before you know it, it WILL be the weekend of Sept. 26 – the weekend for the Susan G Komen Races for the Cure weekend in Toledo and Findlay.

Sure, the race might be ‘virtual’ this year, but the festivities leading up to Race weekend are still going on, and some are still taking place in person!

PINK WEEKS

We've also been celebrating Pink Weeks and you have a few more themed weeks left to get in on the action. Anyone who participates in the special themed-weeks will be entered to win a $25 Meijer gift card and a branded Komen Northwest Ohio gift!

Sept. 14 starts Mix It Up Pink Week, where you are invited to make a mocktail or cocktail using your own recipe or one from Susan G. Komen Northwest Ohio. Share a photo and review online using the hashtags #RaceWhereYouAre and #Race419TheCure for a chance to win!

Starting Sept. 21, you are invited to Paint the Town Pink Week! This week, you can pink-out EVERYTHING - jazz up a T-shirt, throw on a pretty pink boa (a la Chrys Peterson!) and load up on that Race for the Cure spirit wear. Take fun photos of yourself or your covid crew and share them online with the #RaceWhereYouAre hashtag and #Race419TheCure for a chance to win.

Be sure to visit the 2020 Virtual Toledo and Findlay Race for the Cure Facebook Group to see the fun and information from the previous Pink Weeks:

IN-PERSON REGISTRATION

If you're looking for an in-person connection, come out for an in-person registration day on Sept. 19 and 20 to get everything you need to virtually Race Where You Are for this year's Race for the Cure.

"It is the big push for registration. This is our favorite time of year as we gear up for Race. This year we have our registration site at Franklin Park Mall coming up on the 19th and 20th, so if you haven’t registered or need to pick up your packet just run to Franklin Park Mall between 11 and 4 on Saturday or Sunday at the food court and we’ll get you all set up for here in Toledo and in Findlay," said Mary Westphal, executive director of Susan G. Komen Northwest Ohio.

Also, if you’re running in the Findlay race or want to register – you can do so at the Dave’s Running shop in Findlay all day Saturday and Sunday. And this year, the registration packets are full of goodies from the great sponsors of the Susan G. Komen Races for the Cure.

ONLINE REGISTRATION

Registration is $30 for Adults and Survivors/Those Living with Metastatic Disease and $20 for Youths (18 years old and younger). Anyone already registered for either 2020 Race will be automatically registered for the 2020 Toledo and Findlay Virtual Race for the Cure events.

Registered participants will receive: A commemorative 2020 Findlay or Toledo Virtual Race for the Cure T-Shirt, coupons from community partners valued at more than $20, a free Komen Northwest Ohio gift (while supplies last), and downloadable Race materials like bibs, window signs and more. New: participants now have the ability to opt-out of receiving a T-shirt.

Breast cancer survivors and those living with metastatic disease will additionally receive for the Toledo Race a pink feather boa from Mercy Health and for the Findlay Race a pink face mask from City Apparel.

Race Packets (which include T-shirts) may be mailed for $8 per packet. Packets may be collected for free at drive-up pickup locations in September. Locations and dates TBD.

RACE APP

There are great ways to stay connected while you stay remote and healthy, too. The SGK Race app, available in your mobile app stores, lets you earn badges while learning about the Susan G. Komen mission and connects you with family and friends and teammates, lets you track your daily activity to earn badges and more. This app can also help you track your virtual 5K as you #RaceWhereYouAre anytime now through Sept. 27.

FACEBOOK GROUP

Stay connected by joining the Facebook Group!

https://www.facebook.com/groups/komennwohiovirtualraceforthecure

CONTACT