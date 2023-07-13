Get ready for this year's Susan G. Komen Northwest Ohio Race for the Cure Sept. 23

The 2023 Race for the Cure will take place on Saturday, Sept. 23 instead of its usual Sunday.

TOLEDO, Ohio — This year's Susan G. Komen Northwest Ohio Race for the Cure will take place on Saturday, Sept. 23.

The race will happen as usual in downtown Toledo, but organizers moved it to Saturday instead of its typical Sunday.

Sunday, Sept. 24, will instead be filled with accompanying celebratory events.

"All eyes will be on northwest Ohio for this year's Race event," Susan G. Komen Northwest Ohio Executive Director Gretchen Awad said. "For the first time in the Komen Race series, Race for the Cure and surrounding events will be a full weekend, September 23 and 24. To celebrate 30 years of Race in such a special way, through this 'Pink Ribbon Challenge' weekend is so meaningful to our mission and breast cancer patients Komen is honored to serve."

Race-day events begin at 8:15 a.m. Saturday. Survivor events begin in Hensville at 9 a.m.. The opening ceremony and race start will be at 9:30 a.m..

The main Race for the Cure is about 3.1 miles long. There also will be a 1-mile family fun walk route. Participants of all ages, strollers and dogs are welcome at the event.

Susan G. Komen is the world's largest nonprofit devoted to breast cancer. The group advocates for patients, supports breast-cancer research, offers direct patient support and provides information on breast cancer to patients and the public.