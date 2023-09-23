2023 Komen Northwest Ohio Race for the Cure

This year's race for the cure kicks off Saturday morning downtown. The event raises money for research and improved access to care for patients with breast cancer.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video originally aired on Aug. 23, 2023.

The 2023 Komen Race for the Cure is here!

Thousands of participants and supporters will gather downtown Saturday for the annual Race for the Cure.

For most, the theme of the day is celebration -- celebrating their own successful battle against breast cancer or celebrating a loved one.

The event raises money each year for Susan G. Komen Northwest Ohio, which funds breast cancer research as well as better access to treatment. This year northwest Ohio race organizers aim to raise $147,500.

"We have made lots of advances in breast cancer treatments and women are living longer and happier lives, but we still have work to do," said Gretchen Awad, executive director of Susan G. Komen Northwest Ohio.

Watch race-day special coverage on WTOL11 from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday.

If you're headed downtown, here's a schedule of Race for the Cure events:

7 a.m. | Events begin

In Hensville, special activities include survivor giveaways and special experiences. There will be a Kids Zone inside 5/3 Field and events along St. Clair Street, including a sponsor expo and Mercy Mobile Mammogram Machine.

8:30 a.m. | Survivor program inside Hensville

A program for survivors, followed by the survivor parade.

9:00 a.m. | Opening ceremony

Live on WTOL11

9:30 a.m, | The race begins!

Racers will hit the course for this year's event.

Share your Race for the Cure selfies and other photos with us at WTOL 11!

We'd love to see your pics and maybe share some on air or online. Just go to your WTOL 11 news app, click on the "near me" icon at the bottom right of your screen and follow instructions to upload your photos. Don't forget to tell us who you are!

More on WTOL:

Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox! WTOL's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed. Click here to get on the list!

Stay up to date on what's happening in your community with a 24/7 live stream and on-demand content from WTOL 11+.

Our free WTOL 11+ apps are available on Roku and Firetv.

WTOL 11+ features the latest breaking news and weather, plus daily talk shows, coverage of your favorite sports teams from Locked On, fact-checking from VERIFY and the latest trending stories from Daily Blast Live.