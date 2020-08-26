K9 Luca in Bedford was just the latest pup to benefit!

BEDFORD, Ohio — A Cleveland area boy is being lauded for his efforts to help to police dogs across the region.

Ten-year-old Brady Snakovsky is the force behind Brady's K-9 Fund, which raises money to get bullet and stab-proof vests for K-9 officers. To date, the young man has raised enough money to purchase 256 vests, including one for K9 Luca in Bedford.

On Tuesday, Luca and Officer Dave Kempski brought Brady to the department to personally thank him for his efforts. Among the gifts they gave him was a Bedford PD t-shirt with Luca's picture on the back, and the force even posted a photo of the event with the pup sporting his new lightweight gear.