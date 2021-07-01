What needs to happen for Ohio's schools to fully reopen?

One of the big factors when it comes to reopening schools completely in person is how many staff members get the vaccine.

OHIO, USA — As frontline workers continue to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, teachers across Ohio are waiting for their turn as they continue navigating virtual and hybrid learning.

Right now, only people who work in hospitals, EMS personnel and those who live and work in nursing homes are able to receive the vaccine in Ohio. But those who work in K-12 schools have been put in category 1B to receive the vaccine, meaning they are next.

However, officials with the Ohio Federation of Teachers say more planning needs to be done.

"Making it a pre-condition oversimplifies the issues that impact schools opening in full face to face mode," said Melissa Cropper, President of the Ohio Federation of Teachers.

One of the big factors when it comes to reopening schools completely in person is how many staff members get the vaccine. The Ohio Federation of Teachers says that should only 50-60% of staff choose to be vaccinated, having everyone back in the building is still a risk.

"The vaccine should not be the only thing we look at when it comes to reopening schools. We still think it's necessary for the sake of the students and community spread and anyone who's not been vaccinated to have the mask wearing and safe distancing," said Cropper.

Officials are also hoping state leaders take community spread into consideration when it comes to giving the all clear to open back up.

While administrators have these suggestions, ultimately an exact timeline for when the vaccine will become available for educators is still up in the air.

"We have not been given any details on what the distribution is going to look like," said Cropper.

Right now districts are beginning to get a feel for how many employees would get the vaccine. But no concreate data is available yet.