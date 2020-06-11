What does a surge in COVID-19 cases mean for Lucas County school districts?

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Lucas County, some may be wondering what this means for local school districts. Changes could be on the horizon.

TOLEDO, Ohio — As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Lucas County -- some may be wondering what this means for local school districts.

We continue to track daily COVID-19 case numbers and recent trends indicate this virus isn't going away in the near future.

Lucas County has been in the Red Level for nearly one month. So what does all this mean for local school districts?

At this time, there are no school districts in Lucas County that have decided to move to fully remote learning. Over the last month however, there have been some districts who have slowed their re-entry process and caution the possibility.

Sylvania Schools, for example, was planning to move to their "Green" plan on Nov. 9.

That has been delayed and they will remain in their hybrid learning model. In communication to families on Friday, district leaders cautioned a shift to fully remote may happen if cases continue to rise past their threshold for remaining in hybrid learning.

In a briefing at the end of October, Toledo-Lucas County Health Commissioner, Eric Zgodzinski, said if any decision is made to change learning environments, it's a decision made by the district.

"Do they need to go virtual right now because we're red? Right now, we're not seeing in-school transmission. So, the point here is we need to make decisions on what we're seeing in our community," Zgodzinski said.

He says it's all scenario-driven by what is going on the community and within the schools.

On the week of Nov. 2, Oregon City Schools had their final phase of moving students to learning in the classroom full time.

While other districts like Toledo Public Schools, Washington Local, and Maumee City Schools remain in their same learning environments.