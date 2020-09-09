Toledo Public Schools provides update on cyberattack

The second day of classes went better but district leaders say they are still working out some kinks.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A cyber attack is what Toledo Public Schools officials say caused connection problems for the first day of virtual school Tuesday.

The second day went a little better, but the district leaders say they are still working out some kinks.

"Yesterday's attack impacted every school within the district. Once we started hearing from some of the schools, then we did some checking and it just kept coming from there," TPS Senior Director of Communications Patty Mazur said.

The district shut down the internet and emails when staff detected the cyber hack, according to Mazur. This was done to prevent further issues to the district's systems.

Mazur said the second day of learning has not had as many problems and classes should have been able to resume normally.

"There's still some services and options that are not available today. But that's because we're bringing the systems back online slowly, not to overload things," she said.

Following the widespread connection problems on the first day, the district has its IT department, the FBI, and a local cybersecurity team taking a closer look at what happened.

"They are coming in and they are doing some diagnostics and going through the system. If there's anything that they find that need updating, they will absolutely do that," Mazur said.

TPS leaders added they are waiting for a final diagnostics on Tuesday's hack.

As of right now, if parents are experiencing any technical issues, district leaders are asking them to reach out to their home school or their technology hotline.