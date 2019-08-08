The first day of school is fast approaching, and one of the most exciting aspects of back to school is finding out who your teacher is and who your classmates are!

Toledo Public Schools elementary students will be able to access class lists by Monday. According to TPS, class lists at all elementary schools will be posted by 4 p.m. on Monday.

These lists include each teacher's name and the students assigned to his or her classroom. Families who opted out of sharing student demographic information last school year will not have their student's name posted. These families should contact the main office for class assignments.

Kindergarten and preschool class lists will NOT be posted. You are asked to contact your school's main office if you have any questions.