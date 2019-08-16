TOLEDO, Ohio — Even though it's still technically summer until September 23, the season is metaphorically over for all the students that are back in school.

To start off this school year on the right foot, Toledo Public Schools have some great community events planned for their first day back this Friday.

First at 7 a.m. is the Martin Luther King Academy "Men of Distinction" welcome event and reception.

At 7:30, Escuela SMART Academy holds their own community welcome.

Then at 8:30 a.m., the Ella P. Stewart Academy hosts "Pride from Bows to Toes," a collection drive for new and gently used shoes along with hair bows for the young ladies of the school.

Are you ready to be back to school? TPS is!