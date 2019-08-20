TOLEDO, Ohio — Whether your kids are walking, biking or busing to school, self-defense experts say they need to be prepared and know how to protect themselves.

One local Toledo Police officer and self-defense instructor said that knowing how to respond will give you confidence in the moment and that confidence is key in those situations.

"So, something's not right. My hands come up, like I just did. My stance is correct, and I'm able to breathe and respond the way I'm supposed to. What happens is people are not sure, so it's fight or flight. Well flight can b, 'I'm scared and I don't want anyone to see me.' We get past that," Total Self Defense owner, Tyson Coates, said.

Coates said that it's never too early to begin teaching your kids a self-defense lifestyle. He said teaching them how to protect themselves at an early age will allow them to have more self confidence and learn how to control their emotions.

Younger children will not be able to overpower someone who tries to take advantage of them, but they can make themselves a tough target. Coates said that all comes down to showing your child how to kick, scream and target weak points if someone is trying to hurt them.

Older kids and college students can more effectively use their body weight as leverage, but again, it comes down to having a plan and knowing how to escape, Coates said.

He encourages students to become familiar with pressure points, so they'll know the weakest points to hit before escaping.

