Toledo School for the Arts students returning to in-person learning March 22

TSA held a town hall meeting, detailing plans for students to return to the building and how all-virtual instruction will work for those who opt in by Feb. 24.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Students will soon return to in-person learning at Toledo School for the Arts.

School officials held a town hall meeting Friday to discuss plans to get students back in the classroom and detail the option of virtual instruction for those who choose not to attend in person.

Starting March 22, all TSA students will be back in the building except for those who opt in for virtual-only instruction.

In-building orientation will take place from Tuesday, March 16, to Friday, March 19. Planning is underway with more details to be announced for orientation week.

Masks will be required for all students including those in dance and martial arts.

Students can also choose to continue learning remotely. The all-virtual learning plan requires sign up by Feb. 24 through a link distributed following the meeting. Students who return in-person can later choose to go virtual, but once a student has begun virtual learning, they must remain virtual through the end of May.

All-virtual students will still be allowed to participate in in-person activities like prom and rehearsals.

Because some students will be learning remotely while others will be in the classroom, instruction will change from the entirely remote model. Lessons will be held on Zoom for virtual students to join in-person students or recordings will be posted following the lesson. TSA notes that the situation will be on an "adapt-as-we-go" basis.

The schedule for all students, virtual or in person, will begin at 8 a.m. and end at 3 p.m. Extra breaks and early dismissal will be allowed as much as possible for virtual students to reduce screen time, according to TSA.

Teachers will tend to students virtually and in-person.

Art classes will also be offered for students studying virtually and students will attend simultaneously as well. Students will be expected to participate and efforts will be made to create an experience as close to learning in person as possible.

There are no live performances planned for the rest of the year at this time, but if conditions can be managed safely, that may change. Other options are being considered for recorded performances. KScope and dance productions will be released on video.

Prom will be held May 1 at the Summit with a time for juniors and another for seniors to allow social distancing.

Graduation is set for May 22 at 2 p.m. and school officials currently intend on holding an in-person ceremony at a venue that has yet to be determined.

For a full recap of the town hall meeting, the Power Point slides are available at this link.

TSA's information on COVID-19 protocol is available here.