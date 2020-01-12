TPS Virtual Academy enrolling now through Dec. 4 for second semester

The virtual academy is available for families who wish to keep their child learning virtually, even when the district returns to in-person learning.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Public School's Virtual Academy (VA) is enrolling now through Friday, Dec. 4 for its second semester, which begins on January 5, 2021.

The district's virtual academy is for families who would like their children to stay home the entire semester, even when regular in-person learning begins.

If you wish to enroll or disenroll, you must do so by Dec. 4. You can register or update your enrollment by clicking here.

If you would like to remain in the VA second semester, no further action is needed. Those enrolled in the VA will remain virtual through the end of the school year.

Students with disabilities are asked to communicate with their current teacher to discuss the desire to change.