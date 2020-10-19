Toledo Public Schools pushes back date to begin hybrid learning

Though most students will start hybrid learning a few weeks later than originally expected, high school students will remain completely remote for the first semester

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Public Schools leaders announced Monday they decided to readjust their plans to begin hybrid learning after Lucas County went back to level red in Ohio Public Health Advisory System.

The district had successfully launched a hybrid schedule with its youngest students the week of Oct. 12. Later that week, the number of coronavirus cases in the county rose.

Leaders said that after thoughtful discussions they have decided to continue with the hybrid model of learning, but adjust the dates when the remaining students will be brought into their classrooms.

The decision comes on the same day Gov. Mike DeWine visited Cleveland and addressed the spike of coronavirus cases in the state.

“A huge surge upward that we’re starting to see is going to do nothing good for the economy,” he said. “It’s going to slow things down. It's going to bring about our schools going totally remote, and we’re already starting to see that in some communities in Ohio where the virus has risen up. Teachers have gotten sick, students have been quarantined and schools have had to pull back and go to remote. We can fight this. We have a common enemy, the enemy is the virus. We can keep this virus down, but we just all gotta pull together.”

DeWine, however, did not indicate that the state was considering any plans to implement another remote learning order. That decision is currently made by school leaders at the local level.

You can check the district new dates below:

- PreK through second-grade students will continue following the hybrid schedule, which means they are in class two days a week and learning remotely the other three days.

- All students in third through fifth grades will start on the hybrid schedule on Monday, Oct. 26.

- Students in sixth through eighth grades will continue learning remotely until Monday, Nov. 16, when they will return to the classroom and follow the hybrid schedule.

- All high school students will remain completely remote for the entire first semester; at this time, the plan is for them to start on the hybrid schedule at the start of the second semester, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021.