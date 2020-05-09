Toledo Public Schools preparing to start new school year on Tuesday

TPS leaders say all systems are go for the start of the 2020-2021 school year.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Every new school year brings new challenges, especially after a year like this one.

Toledo Public Schools leaders say their teachers are fine tuning lesson plans and the district is finalizing technology for the first day of school on Tuesday. They are excited about having students back, even if the classrooms are virtual.

"Right now, our teachers are fine tuning their lessons. We're fine tuning our technology. And we're excited about Tuesday being opening day," said Jim Gault, TPS Executive Transformational Leader of Curriculum.

With only a few days left before students in Toledo Public Schools have their first day of classes, leaders in the district say they are finalizing the list of things on their to-do list.

But, more importantly, they are excited to have students back even if it's virtual.

Today @romules_ taped back-to-school messages for families and staff. Remember the first day of online school for 1st-12th grade students is next Tuesday September 8th #TPSProudCares #TPSProud pic.twitter.com/MIrNTss97K — Tol. Public Schools (@TPSProud) September 3, 2020

Gault says with 22,000 students logging in and 2,000 teachers doing the same, he's getting ready for the inevitable challenges.

"I would expect across the district that there are going to be some, hopefully isolated, issues that we will continue to work through as we go along and learn remotely," said Gault.

The district is mainly focusing on WiFi and Chromebook distribution at this time. This is important since the district is starting in its red light plan, meaning all instruction will be done virtually.

Aside from distribution, TPS leaders say communication from all sides will be necessary once classes start.

"In a virtual learning environment, which this is new for Toledo Public Schools, and this is new for school districts across Ohio and the country, communication is going to be very important," said Brian Murphy, Transformational Leader of Strategic Management.

According to TPS, support staff within the district are prepared to help parents and families.

For any Toledo Public Schools parents, if you are experiencing any problems, do not have WiFi or a Chromebook, or still have not heard from your child's teacher, they are asking you to call your home school as soon as possible.