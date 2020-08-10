Toledo Public Schools making final preparations to return in hybrid learning

It's back to the classroom next week for many students at Toledo Public Schools.

Starting Monday, students grades pre-K through second at Toledo Public Schools will return in the yellow hybrid learning model.

"I would definitely say the teachers are excited to have the students back in the building. As you know, the students haven't been back in the building since march," acting principal at Chase STEM Academy, Roxanne Allen said.

There's lot of changes for both parents and students inside the building, masks being one of the biggest.

The district said masks will play a huge role in keeping everyone safe.

School leaders will require everyone to wear them at all times inside, except for when eating.

TPS won't let students wear bandanas and face coverings with inappropriate language, hate or gang symbols.

Allen says there are also reminders posted everywhere you look to keep students safe.

"As we walk down the hallway, we'll see there's quite a bit of signage in the building that will remind out students about the importance of staying 6 feet apart" she said.

Meantime, teachers are finishing up final changes their classrooms.



"Inside the classrooms you will find that our classrooms have been labeled A for our A day students and B for our B day students. And out desks are 6 feet apart per CDC guidelines" Allen said.



Allen knows that these younger grades are typically the ones where parents want to walk their kid right to the classroom door.

She wants her families to know they will take care of their kids but they will have to see them off at the front doors.