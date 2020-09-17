TPS to start hybrid school model Oct. 12

K-2 to start partly in person on Oct. 12, with older students following suit on Oct. 26.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Public Schools district leaders on Thursday announced Oct. 12 as the planned dates for students to return to school buildings on a hybrid model.

Dr. Romules Durant outlined the schedule and share safety protocols the district has put in place for a safe return to school.

Kindergarten through second grade will go back to buildings on a hybrid model, meaning some days they'll be doing remote learning, on Oct 12. Older students will return on a hybrid model will return Oct. 26.

Dr. Durant says social distancing will be enforced, as well as masks being worn. He says the school will send out more information for parents soon. Shields will also be in place for students to be able to better understand their teachers.

TPS officials ask that parents keep children home if they are experiencing coronavirus symptoms.

Dr. Durant said they had hoped to start the year on the hybrid model, but were forced to go with the remote model. Now that Lucas County has progressed for the better, he feels students can safely return to school on the hybrid model.

Students will be divided into an A group and a B group, with Wednesday being a deep-cleaning day for the schools. Food options will also be available for students.

Dr. Durant says City League sports will also be back; with students back in session, he says extracurricular activities will be back as well.