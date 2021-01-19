TPS outline plans for returning to in-person schooling

Students will be in the hybrid model in the next few weeks, with the goal of all students back to in-person classes on March 1.

TOLEDO, Ohio — In a move that's been anticipated by many, Toledo Public Schools on Tuesday released information on the district's return to in-person learning amid the coronavirus.

Toledo Public Schools said the district is working to bring students back to school in a Yellow Light (or hybrid status) in the next few weeks. The goal is for all students to be back to in-person learning by March 1, 2021.

The schedule is as follows:

Monday, February 22:

The A Group for grades PreK through third grade return to school

Remaining students continue remotely

All self-contained Special Education students (PreK through 12 grades) return to school on the C schedule

Tuesday, February 23:

The B Group for grades PreK through third return to school

Remaining students continue remotely

Wednesday, February 24:

Remote instruction day for all students

Thursday, February 25:

A Group for grades fourth through eighth return to school

Freshmen in the A Group return to school

PreK through third-grade students continue on the A/B schedule

Friday, February 26:

B Group for grades fourth through eighth return to school

Freshmen in the B Group return to school

PreK through third-grade students continue on the A/B schedule

Monday, March 1:

All students (including high school students) are in school, following their A or B Group schedule

TPS officials will continue to work cooperatively with the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department as the district moves to a yellow or hybrid status. Students and staff members will be required to follow strict safety precautions, including wearing a mask while in school and practicing social distancing.

Classrooms, offices and other high traffic areas will be cleaned throughout each school day and a deep cleaning is scheduled for Wednesdays or remote learning days.