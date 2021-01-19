TPS outline plans for returning to in-person schooling

TOLEDO, Ohio — In a move that's been anticipated by many, Toledo Public Schools on Tuesday released information on the district's return to in-person learning amid the coronavirus.
Toledo Public Schools said the district is working to bring students back to school in a Yellow Light (or hybrid status) in the next few weeks. The goal is for all students to be back to in-person learning by March 1, 2021.
The schedule is as follows:
Monday, February 22:
- The A Group for grades PreK through third grade return to school
- Remaining students continue remotely
- All self-contained Special Education students (PreK through 12 grades) return to school on the C schedule
Tuesday, February 23:
- The B Group for grades PreK through third return to school
- Remaining students continue remotely
Wednesday, February 24:
- Remote instruction day for all students
Thursday, February 25:
- A Group for grades fourth through eighth return to school
- Freshmen in the A Group return to school
- PreK through third-grade students continue on the A/B schedule
Friday, February 26:
- B Group for grades fourth through eighth return to school
- Freshmen in the B Group return to school
- PreK through third-grade students continue on the A/B schedule
Monday, March 1:
- All students (including high school students) are in school, following their A or B Group schedule
TPS officials will continue to work cooperatively with the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department as the district moves to a yellow or hybrid status. Students and staff members will be required to follow strict safety precautions, including wearing a mask while in school and practicing social distancing.
Classrooms, offices and other high traffic areas will be cleaned throughout each school day and a deep cleaning is scheduled for Wednesdays or remote learning days.
If you have questions about this transition back to in-person instruction, you are asked to contact your students’ principal.