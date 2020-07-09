TPS leaders outline discipline, snow days under 'red light' learning model

Toledo Public Schools leaders explain what's expected from students in a remote learning environment.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Leaders with Toledo Public Schools are laying out exactly what is expected of students in an online environment, as the district is set to begin the schoolyear remotely.

"In terms of student discipline, in a virtual world, our student code of conduct is still in effect. It's just going to look different. We have released a couple of documents around student discipline to our staff and to our families," Transformational Leader of Strategic Management Brian Murphy said.

And according to Executive Transformational Leader of Curriculum Jim Gault, teachers should have already covered discipline in meetings with parents before the start of the year.

"There will be some incidents that we'll have to deal with. Our administrators have been trained on that. Teachers will be setting up classroom expectations in the first several meetings that they have with the students," Gault said.

The district also has calamity days covered, although much of how those days look depends on the type of learning model the district is in at the time.

"In a remote environment, that's a different ballgame. We are learning from home and if our staff is coming into our buildings as they all are now. We'd have to take that into consideration, but as of right now we're expecting to learn," he said.

Leaders at TPS said they're excited to begin another school year.