Tecumseh Public Schools to move to remote learning model

As a precaution due to COVID-19 cases across the state and in Lenawee County, Tecumseh students will learn remotely beginning Monday, Nov. 16 until Monday, Nov. 30.

TECUMSEH, Mich. — A spike in COVID-19 cases across Michigan and in Lenawee County has led Tecumseh Public Schools leaders to decide to move all students to the remote learning model.

In an update sent Thursday night, Tecumseh Public Schools officials announced the decision, stressing that there is no outbreak within the school district, but the decision was made out an abundance of caution to protect students and staff.

Students at all schools, except for Tecumseh Virtual Academy, will be impacted by the decision to move to remote learning.

The changes are scheduled to take place on the following days for each building:

Tecumseh High School - remote learning begins Monday, Nov. 16

West STEAM Center - remote learning begins Tuesday, Nov. 17

Compass Learning Center - remote learning begins Tuesday, Nov. 17

North and South Early Learning Centers - remote learning begins Tuesday, Nov. 17