Tecumseh Public Schools continues distance learning through Dec. 9

COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Lenawee County. Some teachers in the district have tested positive and others are in quarantine.

TECUMSEH, Mich. — Leaders with Tecumseh Public Schools announced Tuesday that the district will remain on a distance learning schedule until Wednesday, Dec. 9.

A letter sent home to parents cited an increase in COVID-19 cases in Lenawee County as the main reason for the change.

The district has also reported a small number of positive cases among staff, and others have been exposed to the virus and need to quarantine.

Originally, K-8 students were set to go back to full-time in-person learning Nov. 30.

The current restrictions for high school in-person learning set forth by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services ends on Dec. 8. However, leaders with Tecumseh schools have made the decision to stay virtual until Dec. 9.

The high school will return to the hybrid learning plan on Dec. 10.

As the distance learning model continues, TPS Food Service has added a second food pick-up location. Here's where families can pick-up their meals:

Families whose last names begin with A through M will pick up at the high school shipping and receiving dock. Enter off of Brown Street and follow the signage for food pickup.

Families whose last name begins with N through Z will pick up in the parent drop off area at Compass Learning Center

Pick-ups will be every Tuesday, from 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Parents should email tpsfoodservice@gmail.com to sign up for meal pick-up.

UPDATED SCHEDULE

Tecumseh High School – distance learning until Dec. 9, hybrid learning plan resumes Dec. 10

West STEAM Center – distance learning until Dec. 9, in-person learning resumes Dec. 10

Compass Learning Center – distance learning until Dec. 9, in-person learning resumes Dec. 10

North and South Early Learning Centers – distance learning until Dec. 9, in-person learning resumes Dec. 10

Tecumseh Virtual Academy students will not be impacted by this change.