The Rocket Lift can transport students around UT's campus Monday through Friday. Other services are available for high school students.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Rocket Lift service with routes through UT's main campus will run Monday through Friday on schools days. To keep track of the Rocket Lift, you can download PassioGo app.

For charter and parochial high schools in the Toledo Public School District, students may use TARTA's fixed-route bus lines or Call-A-Ride service.