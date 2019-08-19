SYLVANIA, Ohio — We all know too well there can be a lot of confusion when you're trying to figure out where everyone needs to be at what time, when you're getting the kids back to school.

On Monday, another BIG district headed back to school.

Sylvania started some of its classes today and those big yellow buses are ready to hit the roads.

The district's classes have a staggered start to get everyone on the same page with start times and where they're all supposed to be.

Grades one through six and ninth graders started Monday.

On Tuesday, grades 7 and 8 head to junior high, and high school sophomores, juniors and seniors head back to school.

Kindergartners will have staggered start dates from Wednesday through Friday.

As of Monday, Aug. 26, all Sylvania students will be expected to report on time.

If you remember, last year was a little rough getting Sylvania students to and from school.

A new bus schedule caused problems at the start of the 2018-19 school year and initially, some students weren't making it home on the bus until after 5 in the evening.

Precautions are being taken to avoid those issues this year. There have been some stops added as recently as this past week as the transportation team works through student updates.

Sylvania schools has an up-to-date map on the website http://www.sylvaniaschools.org/DistrictMap.aspx if you want to double or triple check and make sure your student has all the tools they need to get back to school successfully.

Authorities want to remind you that the first week is not a typical week and those pick-up times could vary more than usual.

It's best to make sure your child is at the stop before the pick-up time and allow for a 15-minute variance while all families get used to their students riding the bus. It's also a good idea to familiarize yourself with the drop-off/pick-up traffic pattern at your child’s school. Following the procedure allows room for buses to line up in the designated area and exit the parking lot efficiently.

If you have any questions, you can contact the district transportation office at 419-824-8686.