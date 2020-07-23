Sylvania Schools switching to remote learning model to return to school for 2020-2021

The school district was originally going to start the school year on its hybrid plan.

SYLVANIA, Ohio — In the wake of the Lucas County Regional Board of Health's recommendation that all schools in the county start the year remotely, Sylvania Local Schools is the latest school district to comply with the recommendation.

Sylvania announced it has switched from its hybrid, or yellow plan, to start the year to its red plan, a remote learning plan.

In a letter to parents, the school says it will release more information of the remote learning plan to parents in the coming days, including the duration of remote learning and academic expectations of students.

Other information that is expected to be released shortly involves athletics and extracurricular activities, as the board of health also recommends that schools delay all sports until Oct. 1

Sylvania school district used a stoplight system to categorize the levels in which students will return to school:

Green: Full on campus learning

Yellow: Hybrid on-campus and remote learning

Red: Full remote learning

New superintendent Veronica Motley said the district submitted plans to the health department for the ''green'' learning environment, however they initially had to move to ''yellow'' to maintain social distancing in the classrooms.