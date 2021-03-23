Sylvania Schools return to full in-person learning under district 'green light' plan

Southview High School welcomed students in with a big celebration Monday morning.

SYLVANIA, Ohio — There's renewed energy and a sense of excitement for students and staff at Sylvania Schools.

District students returned to the classroom five days a week for the first time in a year.

"It just felt a lot more lively walking into school. I feel like when it was hybrid, everyone was kind of really down and dreary," Southview senior Mackenzie Perry said.

Southview High School welcomed students in with a big celebration Monday morning.

The school's principal Kasey Vens says they are taking it easy for the first few days to get kids re-acquainted to being back in class daily.

He also says there have been changes to keep kids safer throughout the day, the biggest being where the school hold lunch.

"We're using two locations now, we we'll also be eating. Actually, three," Vens said. "We'll be eating in the auxiliary gym and we'll also be eating outside in our courtyard. So we really have three lunch locations and when the kids are unmasked, I think they'll be safer eating."

He says they have changed some of the classrooms around to accommodate more people while keeping 3-foot social distancing.

The student say the changes have been easy to get used to and it definitely makes them feel safer when they come to school.

"It's good, like with the plexiglass it just makes you feel more safe," Perry said. "I think as students start to get the vaccine and teachers have got the vaccine, it's good and important to be back in the classroom."