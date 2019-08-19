SYLVANIA, Ohio — With schools having staggered schedules during the first week of classes, there is some expectation for buses to be running a little late. That wasn't the case for most Sylvania School's buses.

After the last school year, the district is focused on making sure bus routes run smoothly.

School officials said most of the buses were on time or just a few minutes off for the morning pick-ups on the first day of school.

Having buses arrive on time, in the morning and night, is the expectation for the rest of the school year.

"It's the first day, with pictures as well as drivers having some new routes and some same routes as before. We do have some schools where some of the classes have not started yet, so that will come into play over the next few days and within about two weeks. Everyone should be in session and everything should smooth out," Sylvania Schools Director of Transportation Joe Beck said.

Beck also said the biggest things he wants to happen this year is for buses to leave on time and for the drivers to factor in traffic. Those are the best ways to ensure kids will arrive on or close to the scheduled timing.

