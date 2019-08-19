SYLVANIA, Ohio — Sylvania Schools are heading back today, and there are a few things parents need to know before getting their kids on the bus.

During the first week of school, the district's classes will be staggered to make sure everyone is on the same page with start times and where they're supposed to be.

Grades one through six and freshman start school Monday, while grades seven and eight head to junior high and sophomores, juniors and seniors go back to high school on Tuesday.

Kindergarteners will have staggered back-to-school dates as well from Wednesday through Friday.

The district says school bus pick-up times could vary more than usual this week and advise parents to make sure their children are at the bus stop before the pick-up time and allow for a 15-minute variance while all families get used to riding the bus.

Parents can check their child's bus number at stop time using the District Map on the Sylvania Schools website.

Parents are also advised to check the Transportation page before their child's first day of school to see any possible changes in stop times.

If you plan to pick your children up, be sure to familiarize yourself with the drop-off/pick-up traffic pattern at their school to allow room for buses to line up in the designated area and exit the parking lot efficiently.

If you remember, last year was a little rough getting Sylvania students to and from school.

A new bus schedule caused problems at the start of the 2018/2019 school year and initially, some students weren't making it home on the bus until after 5 p.m.

Precautions are being taken to avoid those issues this year, There have been some stops added as recent as this past week as the Transportation team works through this week's student updates.

All students will be expected to report on Aug. 26.

For more transportation information, visit the school's website or call the Transportation Department at 419-824-8686.