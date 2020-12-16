Sylvania elementary students to return to in-person learning, 4 days per week on Jan. 4

Students in grades 6 - 12 will return from winter break remotely for one week, before switching to the hybrid plan on Jan. 11.

SYLVANIA, Ohio — Leaders with Sylvania Schools announced Wednesday that the district's Pre-K - 5th-grade students would be heading back to the building the week of Jan. 4, 2021.

In a letter sent to parents, district leaders said the decision was based on new research and data regarding the impacts of the virus on elementary-aged children.

Since they had planned to return to the "Green" learning plan back in Oct., educators are already prepared to return to four-day in-person instruction.

The letter read, in part:

"Together as a learning community, which includes our students, staff and Sylvania residents, over the course of the last six (6) months together, we have experienced quite a few ups and downs, twists and turns along the way, and we understand bumps may lie ahead and as a result, we anticipate some adjustments will more than likely be needed after we return to school. However, these challenges will not discourage us from working to provide quality, daily instruction for our youngest Sylvanians while experiencing a pandemic."

In order to provide students with a smooth transition as they go back to their learning environment, the following return schedule will be implemented:

School leaders acknowledged that not all families may feel comfortable making that transition just yet. Therefore, the district is still providing its SALA program, a semester-long online learning option.

WHY GO GREEN?

In its letter, the district cited the following reasons for the decision to move elementary students to the "Green" plan:

In its November 25 school closure order, TLCHD made a point to differentiate between K-6 students and older students, allowing for K-6 students to remain in school. Their professional recommendation is now that elementary students return to school as soon as possible.

The assertion by medical professionals that it is best for kids to be back in school and a need for more in-class instruction and socialization

The governor has emphasized that in-school education during the pandemic is the desired model. In-person learning provides invaluable social interactions and learning conditions, which greatly benefit the student.

In the TLCHD order, school-aged children appear to be infected and spread COVID-19 differently than adults.

According to a CDC study, “the rate of infection is twice as high in children aged 12–17 years as it is among 5–11-year-olds.”

According to the World Health Organization report published in October of 2020, Children 5-11-years of age do not appear to be effective spreaders or extensive acquirers of COVID-19. However, those in grades 7 through 12 do have a greater potential to spread COVID due to the way classes are structured (moving from class to class) and through increased interaction inside and outside of school.

The November 25 TLCHD order stipulated that “students in grades K-6 are permitted to continue in-person learning, school-aged children appear to be infected and spread COVID-19 differently than adults.” TLCHD based their recommendation on Lucas County contact tracing data that monitored and evaluated the data of school-aged children in elementary and secondary subgroups. Based on the analysis of their data, it was confirmed that students in our area that are of elementary age are far less likely to contract the virus.

Public preschools have been operating at full capacity.

The district will continue to have mitigation measures in place, including sanitizing, frequent washing of hands, plexiglass, masks and face shields for staff.

A recent CDC study in Mississippi concluded that “attending in-person school or child care during the 2 weeks before the SARS-CoV-2 test was not associated with increased likelihood of a positive SARS-CoV-2 test result.”

JR. HIGH AND HIGH SCHOOL

Students in junior high and high school will return from winter break with one week of remote learning from Jan. 4 - 8. Those students will then learn under the hybrid plan beginning Jan. 11.

District leaders explained for the second semester, the A/B assignments will be the same.

As before, the hybrid plan will bring students into schools on an alternating schedule Monday through Thursday. Friday is reserved for intervention, office hours, services, etc.

Any students enrolled in SALA for the first semester who will be making the return to in-person learning, will receive a notification letting them know if they will attend in-person on A or B days.

Special Education students who were attending full-time during the remote/hybrid learning period will continue to do so. Special Education students will attend on a full school day schedule and not the adjusted schedule they had been on previously.

"It is our intention to have students in the buildings as much as possible while keeping the health and safety of our students and staff at the center of our decisions," the letter read.

District leaders said they will continue to keep parents informed of new information from the CDC, Ohio Department of Health and the Toledo Lucas County Health Department regarding changes that may impact their instructional model.

Anyone with additional questions or concerns, is asked contact their child’s building principal or the Assistant Superintendent of Academic Affairs at tzieroff@sylvaniaschools.org.