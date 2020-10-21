Sylvania City Schools delays plans for elementary students to return to full in-person learning

SYLVANIA, Ohio — Elementary school students in the Sylvania City Schools district will not return to full in-person learning on Oct. 26 as planned.
District officials sent a letter to families this morning explaining the decision to remain on their "yellow plan" of hybrid learning.
The letter reads, in part: "Our threshold for switching to green is below 100 cases per 100k people. Based on the most recent data, our Lucas County numbers are 109.5/100k and we expect the reported cases to continue to rise. As a result, we will not switch to the green plan on October 26th."
The new target date to return to the "green plan" of full, in-person learning is Nov. 9.
School officials will announce no later than Nov. 5 if students will begin in-person learning on that target date.
