'Stuff the Bus' kicks off Thursday in Findlay

The annual school supply drive hands out more than 1,000 backpacks filled with supplies each year

FINDLAY, Ohio — Brace yourself; Back to School season is already right around the corner.

And you can help kids in need in Findlay get what they need this weekend.

For about 15 years, the Christian Clearing House in Findlay has hosted the "Stuff the Bus" drive to collect school supplies for Hancock County kids in need. For three days starting on Thursday, anyone can drop off new school supplies at the bus site.

The biggest need is backpacks.

"And not all of the kids went back to school last year because a lot of the pandemic things going on," said Tammy Stahl, executive director of the Christian Clearing House. "So this year I think the schools are going to be full and we're helping more than ever."

And on the other side of the drive, they hand out about 1,000 backpacks a year filled with those donated supplies.

And new this year, the Christian Clearing House will also be implementing their Project Happy Feet as part of the drive for families who register to receive the donated supplies.

"So the kiddos that get registered, the first 500 get a voucher to be able to go to the store and get a new pair of school shoes, so, that's really exciting," Stahl said.

Stuff the Bus officially kicks off Thursday at the Tiffin Avenue McDonald's location, and runs through Saturday.