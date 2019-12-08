OREGON, Ohio — As many students in the area are starting a new school year in a matter of days, Meijer in Oregon and other local stores are expecting a boost in shoppers looking for school supplies.

Oregon City Schools classes start Wednesday and the Simon family has been clinging to summer break. They're just now starting their back to school shopping.

"We usually hit a couple stores just to make sure we get everything. This year we're a little behind so hopefully we're going to get everything in just two stores," mom Fatima Simon said.

The Simons aren't the only ones putting off shopping. The store director of the Meijer in Oregon said it was busy over the weekend and he is expecting big crowds the next couple days.

"Tonight, for instance, some of the schools are already having open house. So, you go into those open houses and sometimes they think, 'Oh gee, I forgot something.' And then come back and get what they need," Meijer store director John Kowalski said.

According to the National Retail Federation, families with children in elementary school through high school plan to spend an average of just under $700 on school supplies this year.

With tax free weekend behind us, there are still ways to save.

Kowalski said pretty soon this whole school supplies area will be cleared out for Halloween merchandise. So, parents might want to save some money now and shop later this year or even next year while stocking up on clearance.

"You can't get enough of this stuff. You get October, November, December and think, 'I need more notebooks.' Good time to stock up," Kowalski said.

Consumer Reports also suggested searching for Groupons and hold off on a full back to school wardrobe, as retailers start slashing prices in September.

For teachers, Meijer offers 15 percent off on supplies. All they have to do is show their school ID at customer service each time they come in.