St. Paul's Lutheran School plans in-person classes 5 days a week

School officials say they feel they can assure their students and staff safety because of their more manageable and smaller size.

NAPOLEON, Ohio — While larger school districts are still figuring out how their upcoming school year will look, some smaller and private schools are already set.

St. Paul Lutheran School has a pre-K to 8th-grade enrollment of about 215 students and a 32-person staff.

School officials say they feel with their smaller footprint and class sizes, they are able to safely host all of their students in person in classrooms five days a week.

Teachers and staff will be required to wear masks throughout the day but will have face shields available in case they have to verbally communicate more clearly.

On the other hand, students will have to wear masks while entering the building but the use of face coverings will be optional once they are seated in their classrooms.

"Once they get into the classroom, we have thermometers for every teacher to record all of the student's temperatures. And then they will go through a symptom check as well," St. Paul Lutheran School Principal Julie Bourgeois said.

St. Paul's does have online learning options at the ready in case closure is mandated, but the principal says, practically, 100% of parents want their children attending class in-person.u

Upgrades have been added throughout the school, such as plexiglass dividers, step and pull door openers and even UV sterilizers in all HVAC systems.

"We have about a 5-foot tower that we can take from classroom to classroom at the end of each day to sanitize it. It will also go into the cafeteria between lunches to sanitize all of the surfaces with that," Bourgeois said.

St. Paul Lutheran School is hosting a parent orientation next week. Classes are scheduled to start Wednesday, Aug. 26.