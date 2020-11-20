Springfield Local Schools to start remote learning Nov. 23, all buildings to close to public

All school buildings will close to the public to conduct deep-cleaning. Students will receive instruction remotely.

HOLLAND, Ohio — Springfield Local Schools students will move to the district's Remote Learning Model on Monday, Nov. 23.

The announcement was sent to families on Thursday by Superintendent Matthew Geha.

Due to the week of Nov. 23 being a shortened holiday week, school officials decided to close all school buildings to the public so maintenance staff can conduct a deep-cleaning of all facilities.

Staff will not report to their workplaces, except for those in the administration offices. Because of this, classroom instruction and food service will be impacted. No live instruction will occur next week, but students will be able to turn in work and reach out to teachers.

The Drive-Thru Meal Program will not be offered from Nov. 23 to Nov. 27. Families are asked to instead take advantage of a local Connecting Kids 2 Meals sites. The nearest to the district is at the Holland Branch Library.