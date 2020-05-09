Should students have to take standardized tests this year? Area school leaders say not right now

School superintendents are frustrated after a letter from the US Secretary of Education was released outlining the expectation of standardized testing this year.

OTTAWA HILLS, Ohio — Area superintendents are frustrated after getting a letter from United States Secretary of Education, Betsy DeVos on Thursday about standardized testing.

"If we fail to assess students, it will have a lasting effect for years to come," wrote Secretary DeVos in a three-page letter addressing her expectation for all 50 states to have standardized testing this school year.

Area superintendents say with the continued pandemic, this is a year like no other and they have other things they need to focus on.

"Right now, going into this school year especially, during a nationwide, worldwide pandemic, standardized testing is not our priority," said Ottawa Hills Local Schools Superintendent, Dr. Adam Fineske.

Keeping kids healthy is the top priority according to Fineske. Another priority is seeing those kids make a safe return to the classrooms.

In the letter, DeVos writes, "it is now our expectation that states will, in the interest of students, administer summative assessments during the 2020-2021 school year."

Anthony Wayne Local Schools superintendent, Jim Fritz agreed with Superintendent Fineske.

"I don't believe we can say, at this time, that we can have standardized tests, in this school year for a number of reasons," said Fritz.

He says he doesn't know how testing would happen if they are on a remote schedule.