St. Aloysius students, staff adjusting to COVID-19 protocols during first week of school

Principal Andrea Puhl said masks have presented the biggest challenge to students so far.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — This was the first week back to school for students and staff at St. Aloysius School and according to Principal Andrea Puhl, things have mostly gone according to plan.

"It's been wonderful. It is so good to have the kids back in the building. We're lucky we've got smaller class sizes, so we were able to set up all of the rooms with six-feet social distancing," Puhl said.

Over the last four days, masks have been the biggest thing for kids to get used to, Puhl said. While they're wearing them for an extended amount of time, students do get breaks throughout the day.

"Teachers have been bringing them outside a lot. We had them each bring a beach towel so they can come outside and sit on the grass or sit on where ever they can find a spot to socially distance outside, take a break from the masks and enjoy this weather while we have it," Puhl said.

There are a lot of changes that have happened since the shutdown of schools in March. Puhl said that the closure allowed them to be creative and connect with their students but, going back to in-person teaching has been a breath of fresh air.

"We tried so hard during the shut down in the spring to stay connected to the kids and I think we did a good job at it. But, it's so much easier when they're here," she said. "Even with the masks on and the distancing to have that connection and to know that they're understanding the information we're sharing with them."

Other changes for the school are on the parent side of things, Puhl said.