Pike-Delta-York Local Schools navigating COVID-19, remaining in-person five days per week

DELTA, Ohio — Over the last year, every school district has had to navigate how it will teach students and whether that will be in-person or virtually.

However, Pike-Delta-York Local Schools has been one of the few districts in northwest Ohio able to have students in the classroom every day since August - something Superintendent Ted Haselman is proud of.

Like every other school district, leaders have taken many precautions to make sure they're able to make that happen.

"We have less kids on a bus than typical. We social distance the best we can within the classrooms and the cafeteria, and all the different areas of a school building," Haselman said.

Additionally, the district has purchased cleaning devices that can quickly sanitize areas, like classrooms and the cafeteria, multiple times a day.

"Those are additional precautions, added expenses, but well worth the expense for the opportunity for our students to be in school five days a week," he said.

Haselman said it's imperative for students to be in the classroom, but there are growing concerns, one of them being funding. He said there are still a lot of unknowns.

"We don't know what's going to be happening. Specifically with the pandemic and the extra costs that go along with operating a school district in-person, five days a week," Haselman said.