Penta Career Center welcomes students back on campus for 2020-21 school year on hyrbid model

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Penta Career Center started school on Aug. 20 in a hybrid plan.

Leaders at the school said they could feel the eagerness and excitement to be back.

"I was so pleased with how the students arrived on campus. Every student that I encountered getting off the buses, from our members schools, had their mask and ready to go," said the superintendent, Ed Ewers.

The groups are split by counties. The first group is all students from schools in Wood County. The second group is the remaining students from their partnering schools.

The superintendent said it came down to thinking about the most logical approach to splitting and scheduling.

"With 16 member schools representing five different counties, where could we make a split that really met that hybrid 50/50 capacity in our building model and that's where we landed on," Ewers said.

The superintendent said maintaining social distance was easiest in the labs because they are bigger spaces. It also allows the students to continue with hand-on learning.

The school has also made changes for when they eventually make a full return.

They will implement a new four-day school model with Monday being devoted to working experiences.

"Our students need to have as many work-based learning opportunities as possible," he said. "Whether that be in job training, internships, pre-apprenticeships, job shadowing, or hopefully into full paid positions directly connected to their lab."