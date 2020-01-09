Owens Community College welcomes students back to campus with safety measures in place

Owens Community College started classes with face masks, fewer people and social distancing.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Students at Owens Community College kicked off their fall semester on Monday, although classes weren't exactly "business as usual."

Although there have been many changes, school leaders are trying to make things feel as close to normal as they can.

"Students are definitely here, everyone I've seen has a mask on, everyone seems to know what's going on, they just seem to be excited to get started," Vice President of Enrollment Management Amy Giordano said.

Leaders said that in addition to rearranging classrooms to accommodate social distancing, there are fewer people there, too; that's a direct result of the flexibility in the types of classes the college is now offering.

"It's been a huge advantage to our students and they seem to be excited by the different opportunities to engage in learning. We have our traditional on-campus classes, we also have traditional online classes," Giordano said.

A new "synchronous" class setting has also been added, in which students have a set date and time to attend class online.