Oregon City Schools release plans to begin year in hybrid model

Like many other schools in the area, Oregon City Schools will be going hybrid. Leaders released plans to families but say they hope it's not permanent.

OREGON, Ohio — Oregon City School released their back-to-school plans to families on Tuesday.

The district will be using a hybrid model to start the school year.

Superintendent Hal Gregory says he agrees with the decision but hopes they don't have stay that way the entire year.

"The reason we're going hybrid is so that we can have 6 foot of social distancing in our classrooms because we're only going to have half our students in our buildings," Gregory said.

Starting Aug. 19, students will return to school as part of the green or gold group, which is determined by a student's last name.

The green group will attend school on Monday and Thursday, and gold will attend school on Tuesday and Friday.

Wednesday will be used as a remote learning day for all students.

"Wednesday being that day that teachers can organize themselves, we can do training, we can have office hours for families. But it does allow our students to have touch with our teachers on ends of the week," he said.

Wednesday will also be used as a deep cleaning day according to the superintendent.

All students and staff will be required to wear masks during the school day.

Gregory says traffic flow of the hallways will be different as well.

His goal is to get everyone back to the building all five days but knows it won't happen by August. He added he'll be watching the trends weekly and evaluating.

He also says they're planning to try and have a virtual town hall the week of Aug. 27 to answer any questions or concerns that parents may have before returning back to school.

The Oregon City Schools Restart Plan can be viewed here.