Oregon City Schools outlines plan for fall sports

The superintendent detailed what fall sports will look like following Governor DeWine's announcement today.

OREGON, Ohio — Oregon City Schools Superintendent Hal Gregory outlined the district's plans for fall sports during tonight's board meeting, held in a virtual setting.

Gregory said the district plans to give each student-athlete, cheerleader and band member a limited number of tickets per game. It has not been decided as to how many tickets will be given to each student, but it will be between two and four. Students can give these tickets to their supporters, whether that be family members, neighbors or friends. Gregory said this will most likely apply to both contact and non-contact sports. All tickets will be electronic.

At games, every spectator will be required to wear a mask. The sporting events will have a "compliance individual" to ensure spectators are wearing masks and following social distancing guidelines.

Gregory said the district will have more details after the state releases its health order tomorrow.

Later in the meeting, Gregory said he appreciated all the parents who came to yesterday's protest for in-person learning.

“We listened to you," he said. "But on the other hand, I do feel like we are on the right path starting students remote.”

He emphasized that there are many moving parts regarding the decision to return to in-person learning. When "circumstances and recommendations" change, he said the district will re-evaluate its plan.

There will be a Q&A community webinar Wednesday, Aug. 19 at 6:00 p.m.

The next regular school board meeting is Sept. 15.