Oregon City Schools announce return plans, all students return to 5 day, in-person learning by November

Oregon City Schools is making the transition to bring students back into the buildings. According to the plan, some grades will return everyday by mid-October.

OREGON, Ohio — Starting Oct. 6, kindergarten through 6th grade students at Oregon City Schools will return in the hybrid model for two weeks then transition to learning all five days in the classroom.

"We believe that our students in grades K through 5 and their families have had a significant amount of impact," said Hal Gregory, the district's superintendent.

Those students will transition to full-time, 5 days a week on Oct. 19. That same day, 7th through 12th grade students will begin in hybrid learning.

All district students will be learning in-person everyday by Nov. 2, according to the district's tentative plan.

Gregory said this plan is bringing some students back sooner than expected and others right as planned.



"7th through 12th was really spot on in terms of our plan, in terms of what we intended to do," Gregory said. "Although I didn't necessarily intended to bring them all in as early as November, but it just feels like we need to let our community know what's happening."

He said they need to get into a groove where kids are back in the school and learning in a somewhat normal environment.

Now that the district has made that decision to go hybrid, Gregory is asking parents to prepare their kids for that change in learning environment. He's also asking parents to be aware of what goes on outside of school to limit the spread of COVID-19 inside the school.

"Parents need to understand that students will be quarantined or isolated depending on the situation. One student can impact a significant amount of classrooms," Gregory said.

You can read the district's full return plan here.