Ohio Education Association advises that schools in counties at COVID-19 Level 3 & 4 should be remote only

COLUMBUS, Ohio — As students and parents look ahead to the start of the coming school year in Ohio, the labor union representing the more than 120,000 teachers and staff in the state has issued a strong message about COVID-19.

In a release, the Ohio Education Association (OEA) says that any school or campus building located in a county designated by the state's COVID-19 warning system as Level 4 (purple) or Level 3 (red) must remain closed to in-person instruction. The OEA adds that until a vaccine or cure for COVID-19 is widely available, schools in all counties, including Level 2 (orange) and Level 1 (yellow) should be permitted to open for in-person instruction only if all CDC requirements can be fully met.

As of Wednesday, three Northwest Ohio counties are at Level 3 (red) status: Lucas, Defiance and Henry.

The release from the OEA comes as school districts across the state are trying to determine how best to start the academic year, while keeping students and staff safe from coronavirus.

A poll of OEA members in mid-July found that 69 percent of education professionals statewide do not believe that schools and campuses will be able to reopen safely in the fall.