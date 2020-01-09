NW Ohio districts start to report student and staff positive coronavirus cases

We're starting to get an idea of how many COVID-19 cases are popping up in school districts; a move pushed by Gov. DeWine, requiring the information to be public.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Schools in northwest Ohio have started to give parents an idea of what COVID-19 cases look like in each district.

Perrysburg Schools and Rossford Schools are two districts that have already started posting case numbers.

"We're going Friday to Friday, capturing the changes from week to week and then posting it on our website. So, we're hoping to give families the ability to take a look at what's happening and maybe explain a little bit of what we're seeing," Perrysburg Schools Superintendent Tom Hosler said.

Hosler said the district has a breakdown of numbers per building, but for safety reasons, numbers released to the public will just be the district totals.

Currently, there are 18 people isolated within Perrysburg Schools, meaning they are showing symptoms and have tested positive or have a possible positive diagnosis.

There are 74 people quarantined from possible exposure to someone with the virus as of Aug. 28.

Hosler said from looking at the numbers, the spread of the virus in schools is not being seen right now. He attributes that to mask-wearing and social distancing.

"Most of the cases that we're experiencing are from outside of school. Something happens on a weekend, something happens in a home and then that ends up filtering into school," Hosler said.

A spokesperson with Rossford Schools said numbers will be updated every Friday on the district's website.

Current numbers in Rossford district are six people quarantined and one person isolated as of Aug. 28.

The Rossford Schools chart will also be sent to district families in the weekly email that goes out.